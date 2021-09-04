Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $294.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

