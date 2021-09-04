Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $545,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLRY opened at $13.59 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

