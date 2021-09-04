Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $309.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

