Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.57 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.