Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

KOF stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

