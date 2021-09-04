Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KOF stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 265.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

