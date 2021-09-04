Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

