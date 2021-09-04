Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

