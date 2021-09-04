CoinFi (COFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,675.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $751,729.32 and approximately $87,675.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

