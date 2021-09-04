Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

