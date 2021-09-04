Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Boosted by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 6.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 1,202,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.