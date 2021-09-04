Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 617,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $245,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

