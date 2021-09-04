Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 149,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

