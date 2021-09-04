Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.14 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $151.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $152.34 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 149,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.