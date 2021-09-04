Comparing New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) & Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 6.50% 1.69% 0.93% New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92%

This table compares Magellan Health and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $4.58 billion 0.54 $382.33 million $0.77 122.95 New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.29 -$73.26 million N/A N/A

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Magellan Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magellan Health has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magellan Health presently has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. New Frontier Health has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given New Frontier Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Summary

Magellan Health beats New Frontier Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises of services that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit. The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

