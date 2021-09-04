Connable Office Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

