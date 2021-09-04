Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 608,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,103. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

