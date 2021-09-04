Connable Office Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $144.78. 135,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

