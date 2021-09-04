Connable Office Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.88. 62,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,978. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

