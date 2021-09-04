Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,555. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

