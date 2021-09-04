Connable Office Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

MOH stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.75. 176,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,803. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

