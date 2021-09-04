Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Lowered by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,275 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up about 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $36,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 559,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

