Contrasting Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and AlloVir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.82%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.51%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -91.49% -66.91% AlloVir N/A -34.51% -32.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -3.23 AlloVir $170,000.00 7,741.38 -$69.78 million ($2.59) -7.80

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AlloVir beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

