Contrasting Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.30 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

