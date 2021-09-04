Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

