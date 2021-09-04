Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CORE stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 200,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 91,076.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

