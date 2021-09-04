CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Declares $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $154.38 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.