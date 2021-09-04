Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$14.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

