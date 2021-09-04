Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 315,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

