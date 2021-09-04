Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.72. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

