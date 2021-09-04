Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,019. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

