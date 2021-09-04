Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

