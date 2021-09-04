Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.57 on Friday. 143,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,517. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

