Craig Hallum Boosts Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $25.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

