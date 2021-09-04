Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205,214 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after buying an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

