Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.3% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $670.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.16. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

