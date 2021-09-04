Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACC stock opened at $670.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

