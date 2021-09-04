Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $290.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

