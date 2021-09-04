Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 317.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.69 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

