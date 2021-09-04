Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $70,411.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00137003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.55 or 0.07885024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.31 or 1.00107727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00808489 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,980,041 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

