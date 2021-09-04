CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $828,833.77 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $828,833.77 and $40,406.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00065735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00168966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.22 or 0.08093765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.97 or 0.99510050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.14 or 0.00823531 BTC.

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,604 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

