CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE:LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.