CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $54.85 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

