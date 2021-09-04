Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $26,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.