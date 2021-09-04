CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

