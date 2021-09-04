CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 225,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

