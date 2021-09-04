CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.