CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 236,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

