D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

