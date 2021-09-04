Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

