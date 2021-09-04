Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.